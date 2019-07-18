Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men, one wanted on a felony warrant, July 1 about 2 p.m. on U.S. 93, some four miles south of Alamo.

Leigh Labanowich, 50, and 20-yearold Robert Johnson, both believed to be from Las Vegas, were stopped by deputies for speeding.

Labanowich, the driver, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested. Obtaining a search warrant by telephone and searching the vehicle, sheriff’s deputies found about a quarter-pound of marijuana in the men’s possession.

After a blood draw, Labonwich was charged with DUI of a controlled substance and speeding.

Deputies learned that Johnson had an outstanding felony warrant against him from Las Vegas and he was then also arrested.

Both men were taken into custody at the Lincoln County Detention Center and as of July 9 were still there.