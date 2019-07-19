Brent Thatcher and his completely red, white and blue duct-taped 2012 Ford Focus cruise down the street during the Fourth of July parade in Alamo.

The grand marshals for the parades were Jay and Bonnie Schofield

Largest float in the parade, J.R. Zanoth’s 20-plus-foot motorboat, carried the Pahranagat Valley High School cheerleaders

Alamo held its annual Fourth of July celebration to mark the 243rd birthday of the United States.

The theme of the parade was “Sweet Land of Liberty.” Hiko residents Jay and Bonnie Schofield were the grand marshals.

Event coordinator Valerie Twitchell said, “I thought it went really well. We had lots of participation and lots of food. Had a larger crowd than expected, but we didn’t run out of food with a little left over. There was a lot of really good talent at the talent show and cowboy poetry events.”

Parade coordinator Jill Hansen announced the following as winners in the parade categories.

In group/floats:

Most Unusual – Brent Thatcher’s completely duct-taped 2012 Ford Focus with red, blue and white tape

Most Patriotic – Gina Wilson Family

Best Theme – Timbers Lodging and Grill.

In the individual category:

Most Unexpected – Lia Rowley

Most Patriotic – Canning four-wheeler

Best Theme – Afton Wrubell.

The largest float in the parade was the 200-plus-foot motorboat owned by J.R. Zanoth, carrying the Pahranagat Valley High School cheerleaders.

A raffle was held for a beautiful quilt made by Nola Holton and the winner in the drawing was Jill Hansen.

Holton, chairperson of the talent show, said it was “well received. We had over 20 acts signed up.”

Prizes were awarded by a panel of judges for first, second and third place.

Holton said the most original act was Logan Lee and Jesse Jones who did a beach-ball ballet. Others winners were Atlanta Mastin who sang a song; Colt and Waylon Abbot of Abbot Pest Control in Las Vegas who performed a piano duet of “Battle Hymn of the Republic”; Sydney, Zoe and Cassidy Melton who did a comedy skit; seven-year old Brooklyn Lytle who did a ventriloquist act and sang a song with the puppet; and Cahalin Sharp and his children Emma and Cohen who did a song to win one of the prizes, as did five-year old Cheyanne Walch.

Before the annual fireworks display, music was provided by live band 8eez [80s] from Enterprise, Utah.

Twitchell said the band includes the daughter of Lynn Foremaster. “We had heard of this group,” Twitchell said. “We visited with them and thought we would invite them to come to our celebration.”

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was held at the high school gym and a volleyball tournament followed July 5 at the park.

Things concluded Saturday evening with the pee wee and adult motorcycle and quad races at the rodeo grounds.