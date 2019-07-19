Several earthquakes were felt recently in Lincoln County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.2 magnitude quake about 11 miles southeast of Pioche.

Later, a 6.4 magnitude trembler hit Southern California July 4, followed by a 7.1 the next day. Both were felt in Southern Nevada.

Geologists say Nevada continues to be a very seismically active area. A presentation from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology gives Pioche a two to three percent chance of a magnitude 6.5 or greater earthquake happening in the next 50 years. The presentation estimates such a quake could do $5.6 million in damage.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management department encourages county residents to make efforts to be prepared for all types of emergencies, including an earthquake.

For a list of information and resources, visit https://lincolncountynv.org/departments/emergency-manager/