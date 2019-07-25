Courtesy Photo

Caliente Community United Methodist Church’s new pastor, Tony Ontanyon.

Caliente Community United Methodist church (CCUMC) announced that Oskar Antonino “Tony” Ontanyon will be manning the pulpit starting July 14. Born in Spain, Ontanyon grew up with his maternal grandparents. They moved to Southern France when he was six years old. He completed his education at a Catholic boarding school.

Ontanyon’s loves are soccer, handball, classical music, reading and the Raiders. He has a Master of Divinity, and a Master of Arts (Theology) from Catholic Theological Union, Chicago, IL.

Ordained December 6, 1980, Ontanyon has served churches in the Chicago area and Riverside, California, as well as Egypt. In March 2015 he was appointed pastor of Community United Methodist Church in Bowie, AZ. In 2019 he became a provisional elder at the Desert United Methodist Southwest Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Ontanyon’s pastoral goal is to empower people to experience God’s full life, taking one step closer to loving Jesus Christ and loving one another. He is committed to achieving this goal by spending time with people and bringing them a lifestyle based on Jesus’ teaching and church traditions, providing the necessary tools to help individuals achieve spiritual fullness and completeness.

Ontanyon is a team member and says, “With the pastoral team’s help, we will prepare, teach and encourage people to be successful in their spiritual needs and participate in building a faith-filled community.”

CCUMC is excited to welcome Ontanyon. For more information, please visit our website: www.calienteumc.com.