Dave Maxwell

Lincoln County’s Little League AllStar team, sponsored by Lynn’s Auto in Caliente, competed in their second summer tournament last weekend.

Taking part in a five-team 12-and-under tournament in Beaver, Utah, July 12-13, the Lincoln County boys won one and lost three.

Coached by Brodey Maxwell, assisted by his brother Stockton Maxwell, the boys had fun, enjoyed the competition and showed a number of players have strong potential if they play later at their respective high schools.

Brodey Maxwell said their first game July 12 was against a team from the Provo, Utah, area. “We lost 10-4, but several of our boys did get some good hits. Our pitching was pretty good here also. I was basically using C. J. Christian, Junior Higbee, Weston Morley, Ben Finlinson and Rowdy Lloyd throughout the tournament.”

Maxwell said in the first game, Junior Higbee and Joey Padderatz both had two hits. Others who had singles included Christian and Morley, “but it was the unfortunate errors that hurt us the most.”

Friday evening the boys played the Santa Clara Razorbacks and won that game 18-7.

Padderatz collected three hits for Lincoln. Higbee, Christian and Jesse Stewart each had two hits with Jesse Stewart, Lloyd, A. J. Thornton and Hagen Smith all getting singles.

Maxwell said the biggest inning was an eight-run explosion in the second game that put them comfortably in the lead. “Our pitching was really good and our batting was outstanding.”

Saturday morning was a game with Milford, Utah, and the boys narrowly lost, 11-8.

“That was an evenly matched game, I thought,” Maxwell said. Higbee, Christian, Lloyd and Stewart all got hits and each eventually came around to score. He complimented the team’s pitching and hitting in the game.

Saturday’s final game was against the Moapa Marauders, the other Nevada team in the tourney. “They are a very good team, just a better one overall,” Maxwell said. “We lost that one 16-4 and we just made too many errors to stay close to a good team such as Moapa and they took full advantage of our mistakes.”

Of the four hits the Lincoln boys got, Stewart and Morley had one each and Christian had two.

Maxwell said, “The kids did a good job and my goal was for them to have fun and get a learning experience. The boys were glad and excited to be there. I think the kids just love playing baseball.”

There are no plans for any further tournaments for the boys to attend this summer.

Maxwell thanked Mick Lloyd in Pioche “for the coaching help he gave with the kids from the north part of the county, practicing with them between the Cedar City tourney in June and this one in Beaver.”