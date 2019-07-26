With 13 state champion rodeo saddles and 150 buckles to his credit, recent Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) graduate Tyler Bundy is competing through July 21 at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Bundy, a member of the Alamo Rodeo Club, won his fourth Nevada State High School Rodeo Steer Wrestling championship at the end of May in Las Vegas. He also won the state title in bareback and saddle bronc riding and will compete in those events at the nationals as well. He said the bareback title was his third consecutive and first for saddle bronc.

The stock contractor provides the horses for the riding events, but Bundy has always used his 15-year old quarter horse, Dusty.

This is the fourth year that Bundy has competed at the national finals, facing strong competition from contestants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia, including one year in the bull-riding event.

He said his best result at the national finals was 22nd in 2018 in bareback riding.

This fall, Bundy will enroll at Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, and compete for the Cougars on the college circuit.

Former PVHS student Lacey Steele is a current competitor on the women’s rodeo team at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

The daily results for any given round at the national finals are posted on the organization’s website www.nhsra.com.