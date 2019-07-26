Courtesy Photo

Crews assess the damage after train cars derailed at county road 4230 between Elgin and Carp July 10.

On the morning of July 10, thirty-three train cars derailed at county road 4230 between Elgin and Carp.

Several news outlets reported details from the accident, which involved no injuries, but destroyed dozens of brand-new Jeeps and trucks being hauled on the train.

According to reports, Sheriff Kerry Lee said it was the most “spectacular” accident scene he had been involved in. The sheriff’s office indicated the county road would be closed until Thursday for removal of heavy debris blocking the road. Hazardous materials were also being transported on the train, but those cars were not impacted by the crash.

The cause of the derailment is unknown and is being investigated by Union Pacific and the Federal Railroad Administration.