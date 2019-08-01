Mary Cordle

A farmers market is held every Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office.

Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. the parking lot at the Cooperative Extension office fills with people waiting for the Caliente Farmers Market to begin. From 4-7 p.m. people can purchase fresh vegetables, herbs, homemade jams and jellies from Highland Farm; baked goods from Dawn Justice and nuts and farm- fresh eggs from other vendors.

Jim and Kathy LeFevre of Highland Farm, who have kept the farmers market going, have recently added the Caliente Flea Market on the first Saturday of the month, set up by the Box Car Museum parking lot at the Caliente Depot. The LeFevres are hoping to have more vendors both at the flea market and farmers market as word gets out.

To get an application to become a vendor, call Kathy LeFevre at (775) 962-2664. There is a $10 monthly fee.

The plan is to have the market going until Nov. 1, then resume in the spring