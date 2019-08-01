Dear Editor,
The Ten Commandments of Donald Trump:
- You should worship no other God Except he has a net worth over $3,000,000,000.
Except he repeatedly used the presidency to increase his wealth. Except many in his cabinet have been accused of financial misconduct.
- You should not make yourselves any idols.
Except with invulnerable nuclear submarines, he has increased military funding.
Except with 50% of global aircraft carriers, he has increased military funding.
Except with 40% of global military spending, he has increased military funding.
- You shall not use the name of the Lord your God in vain.
Except he has used profanity throughout his adult life.
Except he has slandered entire nations.
Except he regularly rebukes the spirit of Jesus Christ.
- Remember to observe the Sabbath.
Except he seldom went to church as an adult.
Except he visited his golf clubs over 100 times in his first year in office.
Except he does not practice faith, hope, and charity.
- Honor your father and mother.
Except he has repeatedly tried to reduce health care coverage for fathers and mothers.
Except he was a lazy and mediocre student.
Except he lived off the name of his father.
- You shall not kill.
Except he has condoned 3,000,000 child malnutrition deaths per year.
Except he has opposed stronger gun control laws.
Except he has weakened the EPA and the Endangered Species Act.
- You shall not commit adultery.
Except he said adultery is not a sin.
Except he has been a womanizer his entire adult life.
Except an ex-wife and over 15 women have accused him of sexual misconduct.
- You shall not steal.
Except he reduced the tax corporations pay from 35 to 21 percent.
Except he wants the very rich to have non-taxed foreign bank accounts.
Except he wants the 99 percent to pay more taxes.
- You shall not lie.
Except he promised to release his taxes as president.
Except he does not believe global warming can contribute to weather disasters.
Except a couple sources say he has told over 1,000 lies or false statements as president.
- You should not covet your neighbor’s possessions.
Except his 2017 tax law took from the middle class and gave to the very wealthy.
Except his other policies have reduced the possessions of the non-wealthy.
Except he teachers apathy (not love) of three billion poor neighbors.
Sandy McKay Caliente Nev.