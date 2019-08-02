The Bureau of Land Management Nevada is opening a 30-day public comment period on its preliminary Environmental Analysis (EA) for the proposed Nov. 12, 2019 oil and gas lease sale. A total of 273 parcels encompassing 574,075 acres located in White Pine, Nye, and Lincoln counties are proposed for lease. The public comment period opens July 18 and will close on Aug. 17, 2019.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the rest goes to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease.

The BLM is a key contributor to the Trump Administration’s America-First Energy Plan, an all-of-the-above strategy that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals, and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar – all of which can be produced on public lands.