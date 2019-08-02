Courtesy Photo

Tyler Bundy of Alamo at the National High School Rodeo Association national finals rodeo in Wyoming. Bundy placed 34th overall in the steer wrestling competition.

The 2019 National High School Boys and Girls Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20, marked record highs in the number of contestants, horses, recreational vehicles and overall entries.

This year was a record breaker with an all-time high of 1,787 contestants, many involved in multiple events and coming from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and New Zealand.

Along with the traditional rodeo events, there were 42 queens and 181 shooting sports contestants.

Tyler Bundy of Alamo, the four-time Nevada state champion in steer wrestling, plus the 2019 state saddle bronc and bareback riding champion [third time], finished in 11th place in steer wrestling in the July 15 evening go round. He was fourth in the July 19 morning go round. He ended up 34th overall at the end of the week with a combined time of 24.21. The national champion was Jace Logan of Yampa, CO, in 15.18.

Bundy did not place in the overall standings in saddle bronc or bareback riding. “I didn’t do as well as I had hoped in those events,” he said. “I did pretty good in the steer wrestling and that was about it. I got bucked off twice in saddle bronc and I missed my mark out on both the bareback horses.”

Heading off to Lassen College in Susanville, Calif. in the fall, Bundy hopes he will be able to land a spot in the college rodeo national finals a few times.