Wildfires can strike almost anytime. Wanting to be prepared for the remainder of the summer, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Eric Holt made a request to hire three seasonal firefighters.

Holt, in his bimonthly report to the board of county commissioners, said the recent hay barn fire at Barclay could easily have spread to become a wildland fire on nearby BLM land.

He made a request of the board to hire three seasonal employees who could operate the water tender as needed at a wildland fire. Payment rate would be $16 an hour.

Holt said there are several local people who could be considered for such a position. “We put eight through a wildlife training class earlier this year and have a call list of certain ones who have given verbal commitment that they would be interested in running the water-tender truck on a wildland fire.” Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the motion.