Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard Arnold Barr, 81, unexpectedly passed away on July 17, 2019 in St. George, UT. He was born on May 8, 1938, to Jasper L. and Myla H Barr in Salt Lake City, UT. He was one of 8 children. He finished high school in Salt Lake and then joined the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1960. He married his sweetheart Janice Nickell Barr that same year on November 26th in Panaca, NV. Their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake temple. They were married for 59 years. From that marriage, they have 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

Richard worked for the Nevada Test Site for 30 years in construction and labor. He helped to build underground silos for the underground nuclear testing program. He worked hard and sacrificed being away from his family during the week to provide for them. After retiring, and discovering he was bored at home, a job came open for a school bus driver in the Lincoln County School District. He decided to try this new adventure and found his calling in life. He has driven a school bus route for more than 25 years. He “retired” but they needed bus drivers, so he stayed on part time with a regular route until his passing. He kept saying he wanted to drive for “one more year”. He was planning on driving for the next school year. He was the oldest school bus driver in the state of Nevada with an excellent safety record. His influence on students over the years has been one of his treasured achievements. His smiles, laughter, jokes, acts of kindness will be forever remembered. He loved and treasured his family. He was an active member of the LDS church and has served in a variety of callings over the years. He has a strong testimony of the gospel. He always had a smile and wave for everyone, along with a joke. He loved to tease. He never spoke unkindly of anyone. He played the piano and accordion, never having a lesson, he played by ear. He has served his wife, taking care of her every day. He was always willing to help and serve.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Barr, his children Cathy Povis (Jorge), Cindy Carty (Steve), Rick Barr (Kim), and Carol Wallis. Grandchildren: Natasha, Cody, Joseph, Justin, Rachel, Derek, Jordan, Aaron, Alexis, Caleb, great grandson Kaden, and 5 siblings: Ron, Ruth, Mike, Patsy, and Betty. He is preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Joshua, and two brothers, LeRoy and Keith.

Funeral services were held July 23, 2019 in Panaca, Nevada.

The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this time. Also, to the staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center ER/ICU, for their professional and loving care of Richard.

