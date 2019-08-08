Dear Editor,

Some towns in Lincoln County seem to enjoy walking trails, mountain bike trials, pools, lighted ball fields and other nice amenities. Rachel doesn’t even have street signs. How are first responders supposed to know where to go if most of the street signs are missing or broken in half from the wind? The county owned and “maintained” park hasn’t been maintained for years. The park is full of weeds and red ant mounds. The playground needs tons of new bark around it. There are a few children in Rachel, the park is a disgrace. It would be nice to get the signs installed by September before the large event that is coming our way in case we need to call 911 for any reason.

Bob Mayo

Rachel, Nev.