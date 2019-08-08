Merrilyn Budreau

It is with great sorrow to inform family and friends that our mother Merrilyn Budreau passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a long battle with C.O.P.D. and dementia.

She is preceded in death by her husband Don Budreau and her mother and father. She leaves behind 3 children, Tonya Maeder (Jody), Dale Wallis (Sharla) and Merrilee Lee. Also leaving behind 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 brother and 3 sisters. She also leaves behind many friends, too many to list, but you all know who you are.

Mom had a great love of animals, especially horses. Mom always had an open door policy. If you needed a place to stay or help, her door was always open and welcoming. She was our mentor, best friend, and mother. Mom, you will be greatly missed by many, but loved and never forgotten. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We love you Mom.