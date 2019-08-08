Courtesy Photo

A road improvement project is scheduled at Beaver Dam State Park from late July through early November. This project will allow for more efficient watershed from the existing road, permitting easier travel throughout the park.

Starting immediately, Trade West Contractors will be performing the work on the Beaver Dam State Park road with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1. There will be heavy equipment traffic along the main Beaver Dam Road as well as through campground loop A while the lower park road is repaired and upgraded. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday weekly, with some parts of the project occurring on Fridays and Saturdays, as necessary.

Visitors are asked to please be mindful of their speed and considerate of the construction crews and equipment during this important project.