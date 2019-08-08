Courtesy Photo

Kershaw-Ryan State Park now offers electrical and water hookups at its 16 campsites.

Nevada State Parks announced the completion of a park improvement project at Kershaw-Ryan State Park. Electrical and water hookups are now available at all of the park’s 16 camp sites. Visitors are now able to utilize a new 50-amp electrical service to camp comfortably during hot summer months and freezing winter temperatures.

Situated in a colorful canyon, with walls up to 700 feet high and a long, verdant valley in between, State Parks bills Kershaw-Ryan as “an oasis in the desert, a sharp contrast to the rugged landscape that surrounds it.”

Natural springs grow a garden of wild grapevines, white oaks, fruit trees and willows, and a spring-fed pond provides a children’s wading pool.

The park offers places to picnic and a series of trails that wind throughout. The 16-unit campground includes a restroom, coin-operated showers and an RV dump station. Each site has a shade ramada, picnic table, fire ring and grill.

The park is located two miles south of Caliente on SR 317. Contact Andrew Porter at (775) 726-3564 or krsp@parks.nv.gov with any questions.