Michael Okimoto

Trail Cats co-chairs Christine Harrington and Kristal Romans riding new trails near Caliente. The first annual Caliente Mountain Bike Fest is scheduled for Sept. 20-21.

The first annual Caliente Mountain Bike Fest is coming, Sept. 20-21.

Trail Cats, the mountain bike subcommittee of the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT), is hosting the event in Caliente. The purpose of the event is to create a sense of excitement about the trails and what the area has to offer. The Trail Cats are targeting mountain bikers who will form a baseline network and selected bike industry partners who will help spread the word about the area. The hope is to create a memorable experience so that excitement about the trail network spreads throughout the nationwide mountain bike community and attendees make plans to return.

Riders who preregister will have access to shuttles to and from the trailheads both Saturday and Sunday, and entry to dinner on Saturday night. There will be a raffle, entertainment and drinks for purchase during the Saturday night event.

The event will encourage visitors to ride the trails and take advantage of local amenities. Attendees will be provided with information about the trails, area attractions, amenities and local businesses, and will be encouraged to take advantage of the local offerings throughout the rest of the event. Riders who visit one or more of the trail networks will be entered to win a raffle prize, and additional raffle entries will be available for those who post photos of the event on social media.

Trail Cats will provide a free dinner and entertainment for registrants September 21.

The event will serve as a warm-up for a larger event in the fall of 2020, which will mark the official opening of the full network of trails.