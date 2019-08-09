Courtesy Photo

The annual Dutch oven cook-off is slated for Sept. 21.

It’s time to start planning those recipes for the annual Dutch oven cookoff at Cathedral Gorge State Park in nearby Panaca. The community and visitors are invited to join the fun, win raffle prizes, eat cast-iron fare and enjoy the park while contestants put culinary skills to the test.

Winning dishes are decided by a panel of judges, and prizes are awarded for winners in four different categories: bread, dessert, main course, and vegetable/side dish. Individuals and teams may enter more than one category. Event participants vote for their favorite dish, and the winner receives the People’s Choice Award.

All cooking must be done in a Dutch oven on-site the day of the event. Entrants are responsible for providing all food and supplies necessary for preparing their dishes.

The event is September 21, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Cathedral Gorge State Park. Fees are waived for cooks who pre-register and are $5 per dish on day of event. Visitors who are not cooking pay a $5 park entrance fee. Cash only.

For more information, contact Dawn Andone, 775-728-8101, cgsp@parks. nv.gov.