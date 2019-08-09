Time again for the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo and 4-H Fair in Panaca Aug. 6-10. The theme this year, as in other years, is “Country Pride, County Wide.”

It’s the 51st annual fair and rodeo, and this one will honor the late Kenneth “Kenny” D. Lee’s (1929-2019) longtime service to the event.

The fair committee stated that, “For many years he provided bulls for bull riding, wrangled mustangs for the bareback riding, provided tractors for the arena and most of all, his precious time. Kenny provided a legacy that will last. Andy Warhol said it well, ‘The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will.’”

Others the fair committee is honoring include rodeo announcer Chad Nicholson and William Alvin “Al” Cox.

Activities begin with the queen’s contest Aug. 6. Contact Dusty Simmers for further information at (580) 310-8250.

4-H entries and judging will take place August 7 in the exhibit hall which will be open throughout the festivities from 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nevada’s Best Cow Dog Trial is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. with a $1,000 added purse.

A fundraiser breakfast will be held each morning from 6:30 to 9:30 behind the exhibit hall Aug. 8-10.

August 8 will see judging of general public entries in the exhibit hall, the Don Brackenbury Memorial Horse Challenge, ranch rodeo events and jackpot barrel racing that evening in the arena.

A gymkhana will be held the morning of Aug. 9 in the arena with jackpot roping to follow.

Mutton busting will be held that afternoon at 4 p.m. in the east arena.

A community dinner, sponsored by the FFA and the Lincoln County Farm Bureau, will be served outside the exhibit hall at 5:00 p.m.

Live music by Most Wanted Band will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the arena. They will also perform at the dance following the night rodeos on Friday and Saturday.

The rodeo grand entry takes place at 6:45 p.m. followed by the night rodeo at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, features the Lincoln County Adventure Relay and Rocky Road Adventure at 6:30 a.m. Starting at Spring Valley State Park, relay runners head to the fairgrounds.

The junior rodeo happens at 8 a.m. and the Farm Bureau 4-H Trap Shoot will be held at the shooting range east of the fairgrounds.

Jackpot team roping will be held at 11 a. m. The PeeWee rodeo in the west arena begins at 2 p.m.

Another mutton busting event will happen at 3 p.m. A community dinner will be at 5 p.m.

Free copies of the 2019 Fair and Rodeo program and 4-H rules are available at various places around the county and more details can be viewed online at www.LCNVFair.org.