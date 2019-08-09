The Lincoln County Regional Development Authority, established in 2012, is the regional development authority for Lincoln County. The business and affairs of the Authority are conducted by a nine (9) person Board of Directors which is comprised of four members appointed by the Lincoln County Commission, four members appointed by the Caliente City Council, and one member appointed by the appointees of the Commission and City Council. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider applicants for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Authority Board of Directors at their August 19th meeting.

If you are interested in being considered for appointment to the Authority please contact Denice Brown, Lincoln County Administrative Assistant at: 775-962-8063 or dbrown@lincolnnv.com

You can visit the Authority’s website at: www.lcrda.com for more information.