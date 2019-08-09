Two individuals were transported to Las Vegas for injuries after a traffic accident near Crystal Springs.

The accident occurred the afternoon of July 29, when an eastbound vehicle made a left turn in front of a southbound vehicle at the state route 375 and 318 junction.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Guy Davis reported the accident happened about 12:35 p.m. and resulted in the occupants in one vehicle, a man and woman from Italy, being transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

Davis said a 2019 Black Kia Soul SUV eastbound from Tonopah, driven by 67- year old Bruno Zanzoperra and 65-year-old Giuliana Motba, from Osnago, Italy, turned in front of the oncoming light blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 42-year old Herbert Johnson of Tucson, Arizona. Johnson’s 39- year old wife and four children, ranging in age from five to 18, were also in the vehicle.

Zanzoperra told troopers he was driving east to Panguich, Utah, and decided to make the turn across 318 at the intersection “over to the shoulder to take some pictures.” The Chrysler van tried to avoid the collision but was unable to.

Highway Patrol, Pahranagat Valley Fire and Ambulance and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded. Neither of the Italians suffered life-threatening injuries, although both had head lacerations. Davis said one was transported to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air and the other taken by ground transport.

The Johnson family suffered only minor injuries and were treated and released on scene.

Davis said occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. He said, “The roadway was not completely closed following the accident as we were able to divert traffic while we took care of the accident. We had a great response from all our volunteer personnel.”