Angela Mary Kay Gordon Wright passed away on August 9, 2019 in Caliente, NV. She was born on September 15, 1962 in Denver, CO.

Angie married Norman Wright on January 30, 1988 and they settled their family in Alamo, NV. She enjoyed boating, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Early in life she worked as a bartender and waitress, but her favorite job title was mother and grandmother. She played softball and was involved in her community.

Angie is survived by her children; Christy Peters of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Glenn Wright of Oregon, Autumn Gordon of McGill, Nevada, Neil Wright of Alamo, Nevada, Lisa Williamson of Cedar City, Utah, and her grandchildren Elizabeth Wright, Sandra Grant, and Presley Williamson.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Norman Wright.

Funeral services held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at the Alamo LDS Chapel in Alamo, NV. Interment will be in the Alamo Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.