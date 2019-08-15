Faced with the possibility of being overwhelmed by thousands of out-oftown visitors at the Storm Area 51 event, the residents of little Rachel have been offered something with an international flavor: a weekend getaway to the Central American nation of Belize in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula on the Gulf of Mexico.

A report published recently in the Las Vegas Review-Journal said the offer was made by Belize to the residents of Rachel, “to see if they want to get away from it all.”

In the early morning hours of Sept. 20, an invasion of unknown numbers is expected on the Nellis Air Force Base Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) that includes the famed Area 51.

Rachel, population 54 according to the 2010 U.S. Census, is the closest town to the NTTR. Rachel is well acquainted with UFO hunters, but the number of event attendees is currently approaching two million or more by recent counts.

Thus, a press release from the Belize Tourism Board, the RJ article noted, has offered 10 Rachel residents a free weekend to its nation. The offer includes airfare and hotel accommodations from Sept. 19-21.

To claim the offer, Rachel residents 18 years old and up should send an email to rachelnevadaretreat@gmail.com and be able to provide proof of legal residence by the entry deadline of Aug. 8. Ten residents will be chosen from the list of applicants.

However, one Rachel resident told the Record in a phone interview, they themselves were “not going to leave their property unattended that weekend” and didn’t really think anyone else living in Rachel would do it either.