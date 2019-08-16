Dave Maxwell

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are presently researching what to do with the former Cowboy’s Dream resort, donated to them by the Frias Foundation of Las Vegas.

The Frias Foundation of Las Vegas recently donated the Cowboy’s Dream resort and Windmill Ridge cabins and restaurant to the Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada.

However, the Girl Scouts decided they didn’t want the restaurant and are leasing the property to Kim Turley, Kris Higbee, the original owners, and Milly Walch. Now the restaurant and cabins have reopened under the name Timbers Lodging and Grill.

Meanwhile, Linda Bridges, chief communications officer with the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, said recently that the group is currently in the research phase of the Alamo property. “We have held five ‘dream sessions,’ including one in Alamo, with our Girl Scout and adult volunteers to encourage brainstorming and inspiration as we seek their input and ideas on what they would like to see at the future camp.”

Bridges said Cowboy’s Dream is currently being offered by the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada as “a space for daily and overnight executive and corporate retreats, meetings and team-building activities, family reunions and a variety of private events.” She didn’t elaborate on when any of those types of events will take place.

Bridges added that September 27, all of Lincoln County is invited to attend a community yard sale. The time for the event will be announced later.