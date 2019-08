Mary Cordle

Bud Sanders holds up a book valued at nearly $1,000.

The adage “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” turned out to be true when Bud Sanders, owner of the Knotty Pine Restaurant and Lounge, bought the old gas station next door.

After googling many of the books included with the building he found some worth a pretty penny. One title, “The Ship,” by C.S. Forester, turned out to have a retail value of $998. Sanders also discovered a collection of Zane Gray books.