Courtesy Photo

The Park to Park Pedal returns Oct. 12.

Cyclists are invited to enjoy miles of scenic beauty as they ride along Nevada’s first scenic byway, Highway 93, at the annual Park to Park Pedal, Oct. 12.

Participants start at Kershaw-Ryan State Park at 7 a.m. and pedal past the Caliente Depot and through Pioche. The ride continues through three additional state parks: Cathedral Gorge, Spring Valley and Echo Canyon.

Riders will coast down the hill from Pioche on the way back to Kershaw-Ryan for a Dutch oven feast.

Three options for the ride are offered: the 100-Mile Extreme, 60-Mile Double Jack and the 40-Mile Helix.

Registration is online at https://parktoparkpedal.com.

Packet pick-up is Oct. 11 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Kershaw-Ryan State Park.

Cost is $80 and includes the ride, park entry, lunch, after-ride Dutch Oven dinner and T-shirt.

Contact Dawn Andone at cgsp@parks.nv.gov or call (775) 728-8101 with questions.