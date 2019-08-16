Marinda Lamb

The senior center in Pioche has plenty of events on tap in the future.

The Pioche Senior Center continues to make changes to help better Pioche.

The center was happy to have Lauralyn Lamb’s 4-H cooking club visit. As it has done for the past few years as a service project, the club brought the lunch guests some treats made by the kids.

Nancy Burns, the center’s food server, said, “Everyone felt very honored and special.”

Burns is an advocate for change in the center and relies on the help of many volunteers. Last summer a food pantry was started and over the course of a year there have been six more additions to the place.

Saturday night dinners have now become a regular thing.

The center also now offers sewing sessions with Mary Lloyd, Linda Howard, Cris Harris and Marty Burns. Claude McClain and Dawn Bradly run craft sessions as well.

There’s also baking, and a summer community garden was started by Sue Lee, McClain and Nancy Burns.

The most recent event will take place over Labor Day. On Aug. 31, a yard sale will happen outside the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inside the center, there will be a bake sale and a variety of crafts to do. The center will provide complimentary water, iced tea and coffee, along with a choice of cake or cookies. More information will be posted in Caliente, Panaca and Pioche as the event gets closer.

Feedback on these efforts has been positive with community members stating these changes have made Pioche’s senior center more like a home.