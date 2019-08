Mary Cordle

Francis Harrington with her sons Matt and Greg during a surprise birthday party in her honor at Olson Senior Center.

A surprised Francis Harrington walked into the Olson Senior Center Aug. 3 to the shouts of “Happy birthday!” The well-kept secret party was arranged by Harrington’s sons Matt and Greg. Harrington was born Aug. 3, 1929.

Approximately 70 friends came to the center to celebrate with one of Caliente’s favorite ladies.