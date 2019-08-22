A single-car rollover a little south of the Pahroc Summit took the life of 24-year-old Justen Charles of Las Vegas Aug. 9.

Sheriff’s deputies said Charles and an unidentified passenger were heading south on U.S. 93 along a straight stretch of the highway when their 1993 Toyota SUV went off the road at about 6:25 p.m.

The passenger in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. However, Charles, the driver, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by sheriff’s deputies.

Pahranagat Valley Fire and EMS responded along with the sheriff’s department and Nevada Highway Patrol.

Sargent Guy Davis of the Alamo Nevada Highway Patrol said as of Aug. 13 the accident was still under investigation and the cause had not been determined.