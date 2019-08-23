By Gwendolyn Lamb

Lincoln County High School’s head volleyball coach Chantel Holt and assistant coach Michelle Smith had a lot of big decisions to make this year. Last year’s overall record was 15 wins and 10 losses. Their league record was 11 wins and three losses.

The Lady Lynx lost seniors Marinda Lamb, Kendra Mathews, KyLee Cameron, Baylee Cameron and Keely Jackson.

Among the returning players are senior Sadie Soderborg as a middle blocker, junior Ellie Frehner as an outside hitter and Gwendolyn Lamb as setter. Soderborg and Frehner have both changed their positions. Last year, Soderborg was an outside hitter due to their strong middles. Frehner, a defensive specialist, is now moving to a spot as an outside hitter.

Holt stated that, “This year is a rebuilding year. The whole program is made out of one senior, two juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshmen.”

There are six sophomores on the varsity team, three outside hitters, two middle blockers and one setter. The three outside hitters are Ryhan Shumway, Rachel Katschke and Kamryn Dirks. The two middle blockers are Alyssa Rippetoe and Ada Heaton. The setter is Momo Davis.

Holt said, “The outside hitters are doing good on their defense, which is going to play a big role for this upcoming tournament, because one of our players is unable to play this weekend.”

The young team will attend the White Pine tournament Aug. 23-24. Last year, the volleyball team did a five-one, which is five hitters and one setter. This year Holt changed it to a six-one, meaning that they can have more hitters in the front row.

Holt said, “The team needs to get better at playing with each other. Communicating with each other, going after the ball no matter what.”

The team travels to Parowan on Aug. 28.

