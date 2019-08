Sylvia Graycia Pierce

Sylvia Graycia Pierce (Goodrich) passed away Aug. 12, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband James William Pierce June 1, 2019.

She is survived by a daughter, Dixie Louise Scarbro (Pierce) and a grandson, Victoriano James Gonzalez.

Sylvia loved birds and cats, if you would like to donate in her name, please do so to a no-kill shelter or animal sanctuary.

She will be sorely missed by many. She had a sparkling way that made everyone smile.

Rest in peace and love Sylvia.