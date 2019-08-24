On Aug. 13, the students of Lincoln County returned to their respective schools. Children flocked to their rooms, and in places like Panaca Elementary, students were welcomed back with music and the traditional outdoor assembly.

Prior to this flood of children, however, teachers were already hard at work preparing classes. Schools in both the southern and northern parts of the county received a visit from Superintendent Pam Teel. During these visits, Teel toured the schools and expressed her desire for teachers around the county to “Rise and Reach,” their theme for the year.

Some county schools will be experiencing some big changes. For example, Lincoln County High School will be rolling out a new, more restrictive cell phone policy in an attempt to stop bullying.

In Alamo, the high school is implementing the Summit Learning program, looking to build on the success the program has had in other schools.

Other changes in the county are more subtle, like Jamison Miller’s Eagle Scout project, which moved Pahranagat Valley Middle School’s bell to the high school.

The Alamo schools will be encouraging a closed campus setting, with new personnel added to food services.

In addition to the regularly scheduled school programs, the school district is also bringing in highly recommended public speaker Collin Kartchner, who focuses on social media and the effects that it has on teenagers and young adults. Kartchner is a popular speaker who seeks to entertain and uplift parents, teachers and students. He will be at the high school in Pahranagat Valley Sept. 4 at 6 p.m., and he’ll be visiting the Neldon C Mathews auditorium in Panaca Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.