Nervousness and early season jitters got the best of the Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) girls volleyball team in a tournament Aug. 23-24 in Ely.

“But I don’t mind that,” said Coach Milly Walch. “That is to be expected as I have several players who have never played at the varsity level before and were very nervous, hands shaking and a lot of missed serves. We calmed down eventually and started playing well. This tournament was good for this to get all the jitters out.” The Lady Panthers managed to finish with a 4-4 record, gaining much-needed experience.

The first game in the tournament was with White Pine. Walch said it was a good game which the Bobcats won 25-17, 25-17.

“We had a win over West Wendover on Friday 19-25, 25-15, 15-12, but later lost to the Wolverines, a very scrappy team with great defense, on Saturday that knocked us out of championship contention.”

PVHS also lost to Tonopah on Friday 17-25, 25-16, 13-15.

“The Muckers are a very good team,” said Walch. “I expect to see them at state for sure.”

Saturday saw a win over Battle Mountain 15-14, 25-17, 25-8. Then there was a win over Calvary Chapel, 25-20, 25-13, followed by another victory over Lincoln 25-8, 25-18 and then a loss to West Wendover 25-24, 24-25, 13-15.

“We played a lot of games and got a lot of reps in,” Walch said. “It was a great tournament for us to learn our new rotations and learn to play with each other. I don’t mind losing this early on, as it helps us remember how hard we have to work and where we need to be in November.”

She noted seniors Kenzi Poulsen and Kami Stirling “were great leaders and will help us get to where we need to be. Becca Back was a fantastic Libero and a great asset to our defense. Becca Taylor played well and was smart with tips.”

The girls had a non-league match at Enterprise, Utah, Aug. 29, a team they haven’t played since 2010, and will travel to Lake Mead Academy in Henderson Sept. 3.

The Lady Panthers open league play in the eight-team 1A Southern League with Indian Springs Oct. 4 in Alamo.

