According to addictioncenter.com, “Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction.” Yet according to the same source, “only 10 percent of them receive treatment.”

Lincoln County’s addiction recovery programs are doing their best to help those dealing with addiction, but according to Judy Frehner, “The biggest step is just coming to the meetings.” She and her husband Dan have worked with addicts and their recovery for many years through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ Addiction Recovery Program.

“We use the church’s twelve-step process,” Frehner explained, referring to the church’s handbook, “A Guide to Addiction Recovery and Healing.” The twelve steps focus on the mental and emotional state of the person seeking help. These include steps like admitting an inability to overcome addictions and acknowledging the need for intervention both from God and others.

The handbook elaborates on why each step is important for both secular and religious reasons, including the way addiction affects the body and hurts loved ones.

But the biggest thing that the program offers isn’t written in a book. Crucially, it provides a place to go.

“Mostly what we offer is support,” Frehner explained. “We give them a place to feel safe, and offer them help.” Unfortunately, the Frehners are seeing dwindling numbers at their meetings, even down to just one or two people a week sometimes.

But no matter what, they’ll be there for anyone who is willing to come to the meetings and seek help. In Panaca, they meet at the stake center on Main Street at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and the same program is held in Alamo at their chapel at the same time and day. There are also other county programs for those with various addictions, such as Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous. More information on their times and locations can be found on the community info page of the Record under the “support groups” section. If you or a loved one are suffering from an addiction of any kind, take the first steps towards recovery by visiting one of the county’s addiction recovery programs.