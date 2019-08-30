The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan will be in Caliente across from the clock tower September 4-5 from 8 a.m. until mid-afternoon.

It will be in Alamo Sept. 6 at the clinic, located at 33 Joshua Tree Street, from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

In the fight against breast cancer, the best protection is early detection.

Women age 40 and over can receive a mammogram without a physician’s referral. Women 39 and under and men require a referral.

Mammovan accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most major insurance. They also accept Women’s Health Connections for women 55 and over. There is a sliding scale for those with no insurance. Some individuals may qualify for a no-cost screening.

To make an appointment, call (877) 581-6266.