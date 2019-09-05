On August 30, the Lincoln County High School football team faced off against Enterprise in a preseason game that marked their first real competition since last year and fell to the Wolves 35-12.

Enterprise led from start to finish. A Bryant Jimenez 65-yard touchdown run and point after made it 7-0 late in the first quarter. Lincoln’ Cody Zile connected with Kobe Kelley on an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, bringing the score to 7-6 after a failed PAT. But two scores from Enterprise to finish the half made it 21-6. A 33-yard touchdown pass put the game away for Enterprise in the third quarter.

Dylan Robinson caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Zile to make it 28-12, but Enterprise answered with its final touchdown midway through the fourth period.

The fact that the loss was a preseason game helped soften the blow, and there were a few other mitigating factors, according to the coaching staff. For one, Enterprise’s program is double the size of Lincoln County’s student body and football team. Furthermore, the football program hasn’t received as much as participation as it has in the past, leading to a talented but lean team.

The silver lining of the game was that the team learned a lot. According to Coach Raymond Wadsworth, the boys got to see a slew of new plays and new tricks. This, coupled with the fact that they, in Wadsworth’s words, “got it out of the way,” means the team can now look forward to the upcoming season with renewed focus and drive.

One of the possible focuses in the near future seems to be on keeping the ball on the ground, since some of the issues seen during the game stemmed from a lack of running plays.