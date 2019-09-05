By Gwendolyn Lamb

The Lincoln County High School Volleyball team continued preseason play at Parowan on Aug. 28.

The Lynx lost their match against the home team 3-1. Scores were 17-25, 26-24, 19-25 and 16-25.

The Lady Lynx played hard. Assistant coach Michelle Smith said, “We saw some hustle on the floor, running down balls.”

Some of the standouts of the game were outside hitters Ryan Shumway and Rachel Katschke. Right-side hitters Momo Davis and Gwendolyn Lamb also had good hits.

Sadie Soderborg was a big part of the win in the second game. Her run of eight serves helped lead the team to a 26-24 victory.

Head Coach Chantel Holt said, “We took what could have been an easy game and made it difficult by every person on our team missing one or more serves on a game.” The Lady Lynx missed 10 or 12 serves.

Soderborg’s serving run helped the team a lot. Holt said, “When she made a run of eight serves, that is when we were able to make up for the deficit that we kept giving. Every time we thought we had the ball we’d go back and get a point … but then we missed the next one and we never were really able to get our momentum in a positive direction.”

The team plans to be more aggressive towards the ball in future games and will work on their service errors. Holt added, “We are working on changing our aggressiveness on attacking the ball on the third attack. We’ve got to stop making it so easy, whether it’s a free ball or a hit.”

Lincoln hosts Pahranagat Valley Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. for their final non-league tune up before taking on 2A South foe The Meadows at home Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.