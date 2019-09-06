Mary Cordle

Congressional District 4 Candidate Sam Peters with 95-year-old Charlie Monroe, a Pearl Harbor survivor.

Sam Peters, Republican congressional candidate for District 4, held a town meeting at the Caliente VFW Post Aug. 23. Peters, an Air Force veteran, served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Korea, retiring with the rank of major.

Peters told the group he plans on bringing conservative values back to Congress and wants to support President Trump and his agenda. One of his top priorities is ensuring veterans receive better care. He is also particularly concerned about enacting a voter ID law and focusing on education.

He told the crowd, “My business card has my phone number on it and it rings to my cell phone. I want you to know I want to be your congressman. I don’t want to be Washington’s congressman. I want to make sure you know I’ll listen. I want you to know I’m available. My website has a link that says ‘contact’ on purpose. I am available.”

Accompanied by his wife Melissa, Peters spent time visiting with the crowd, including Chief Petty Officer Charlie Monroe, Caliente’s 95-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor.