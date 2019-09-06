Maxine Ruth Hull Poulsen

Maxine Ruth Hull Poulsen

On August 26, 2019, Maxine Ruth Hull Poulsen, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Alamo, surrounded by her family. She was born July 28, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert Rigby and Grace Evelyn Bailey Hull.

Maxine grew up in Ogden, Utah, where she attended Ogden High School and later went to Utah State University. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly after graduation, she served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in South Australia from 1955-1957.

She taught Physical Education, Pep Club and Dance at Ben Lomond High School, in Ogden, Utah. On November 4, 1960 she married Glen Clarence Poulsen in the Logan, Utah Temple. They have four children and lived in the Ogden area until 1977 when they moved to Alamo, Nevada where they raised their family. They were later divorced in 1985.

Maxine has lived in Alamo for 42 years. She taught English and Physical Education in Pahranagat Valley. She loved teaching literacy and enjoyed working with the youth in the valley. She especially enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in all their various activities where she was always their biggest fan.

Maxine had a love for music and love for her savior, Jesus Christ. She held several church callings; in Young Women’s, Sunday School, Relief Society, and Primary. Her love of music reflected as she was the Ward and Stake Dance Director, ward choir director and chorister and has sung in ward and stake choirs since she was a young girl. Maxine had an unshakable testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout her whole life.

She loved family history and was very proud of her family heritage and posterity even writing and publishing a book, “The Measure of Their Creation”, in 2016.

She is survived by her children: Mark Poulsen; Wade (Tracie) Poulsen; Lynette (Ross) Stirling all of Alamo, NV; as well as Michelle (Mike) Evans of Ogden, UT; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; with two more on the way; one brother, Melvin (Judy) Hull of Hooper, UT and one sister, Nila (Chuck) Padelsky of Ogden, UT. She was preceded in death by one stepson, Glen J.C. Poulsen who she cherished and loved as her own, great grandson, Monroe Sorensen; two brothers and two sisters: Kate Evelyn Wright, Bill Hull, Kenneth Hull and Marian Sparrow Gooch.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Alamo Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints, with a Visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A second memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the Hooper Chapel, located at 5000 S. 5900 W., Hooper, UT with a visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Hooper City Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship fund being created in Maxine’s name at Pahranagat Valley Credit Union.