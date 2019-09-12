Sept. 7, 2019, Lincoln County High School’s cross-country team competed at the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational.

The teams gathered at Sunset Park in Las Vegas to run a three-mile race, and while the team itself ended up in the second-to-last position, the individual times were promising. Despite the humidity and heat, Coach Pearson said she’s encouraged by the results, but added, “we have more work to do to close the gap between us and Lake Mead. They are really strong this year.”

The times were strong indicators of the team members’ individual improvement. Chance Christensen had a solid performance at 19:45, with a split time of 6:35, which is more than a 30-second improvement to his first 5K of the season at the town’s Labor Day celebrations.

Davin Avery came in next with a time of 21:25, with a mile pace of 7:08, another significant 30-second improvement on his original time. Jacob Galley was next with a time of 22:21, giving him a split time of 7:27. McGarren Segler came in at 23:52, giving him a split time of 7:57. Traxton Philips had the greatest time improvement at 24:25, putting his split time at 8:08, nearly a minute and a half faster than his showing during the Labor Day 5K.

Coach Pearson stated, “For the most part we have a young team, but they’re willing to work and that will make a difference.”