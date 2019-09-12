Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) volleyball had only one match last week, at Lake Mead Sept. 3, but the home match planned with White Pine was canceled because White Pine was unable to secure a bus driver for the trip.

Against Lake Mead, Coach Milly Walch said, “We were missing out on two seniors due to a family funeral and we had just one day of practice to adjust a rotation without those two.”

Nevertheless, the Panthers took the match 3-0. Scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.

Walch said she and her sister, assistant coach Amy Campbell, decided to have juniors Becca Taylor and Becca Back lead the team and said the two “did a great job. We hit harder, but most importantly we played together. We knew with the new positions unfamiliar to them, we were going to have to communicate and work together to get through our new assignments.”

Kelly Miller scored five consecutive service aces. Walch complimented freshman Mikelle Stewart with “playing great on the net with both Back and Taylor, along with Sunny Rasmussen and Miller providing a tough offense. It was a good team effort. I couldn’t be happier with their performance.”

PVHS continues to be strong against the 2A Lake Mead, having won the last eight matches and not losing a set to them since 2013.

Pahranagat played in-county rival Lincoln County on Tuesday this week. PVHS won 3-1. Scores were 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19.

Walch reported, “It was a fun match. The atmosphere was good. The emotions were high and crowd was intense but that made for a good match. Lincoln has improved. They are scrappy and play hard. We had some great serves by Kelly Miller. Marlee Hosier was very consistent with her serve in tight situations; she seemed to always be serving game point. Mckenzie Poulsen, Becca Taylor and Kami Stirling each had some good hits. Mikelle Stewart on the offside had a few good kills as well. Becca Back is a huge part of our team, is very consistent and a main part of our defense. We played well as a team and did some really good things.”

PVHS had a match at Moapa Valley on Wednesday, then at home with Virgin Valley on Sept. 16.