The purpose of the newly established Lincoln County Healthy Habits Club is to help people improve their personal health. The club is completely free and is designed to help those involved achieve individual goals, keeping participants accountable for their own successes.

Each time the group meets, participants go through a series of activities that help promote health and healthy habits, starting with a conversation with accountability partners where they talk about specific steps necessary to reach personal goals.

They talk about their growth and where they are in their path towards healthy living. After this, club members share something with the group, whether it be a healthy food, an interesting health story or an article they have found helpful to their improvement. Finally, the group goes to the local high school and walks around the track together, offering additional support and participating in a group workout that helps strengthen the body as well as the mind.

All of the habits promoted through this program can be found on any credible health website, but one of the biggest club’s biggest focuses is that everyone has unique goals to reach. According to Natalie Wadsworth, “Everyone is on their own level; this is your journey.” This club merely helps each person on their journey and supports a healthy lifestyle.

If you’re interested in participating, or if you have something you’d like to add to the group’s healthcentered education, meetings are held on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Panaca town hall next to the post office. All are welcome to attend.