CARSON CITY, Nev – As a result of the Lincoln County emergency declaration, the Nevada National Guard is providing communication support for the Lincoln County emergency services.

One communications truck, assigned to the NVNG Civil Support Team, will work with the county to boost the effectiveness of their wireless and radio communication.

The Nevada National Guard has no plans to deploy its Soldiers or Airmen to act as security forces or to augment any law enforcement posturing.

However, a reminder that any attempt to access a federal installation illegally is highly discouraged. Those who trespass on a federal installation without proper authority will be apprehended until they can be turned over to the appropriate law enforcement authorities and are subject to local and federal penalties and prosecution.

The Nevada National Guard, as always, stands ready to serve the people of Nevada, the Governor and the United States of America.