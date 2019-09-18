Effected are all areas, roads and trails on BLM Ely District-administered land in Lincoln County, Nevada

ELY, Nev. – Pursuant to 43 CFR 9212.2, the following acts are prohibited on all public land areas, roads and trails located within and administered by the BLM Ely District Office in Lincoln County, Nevada, effective Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, and concluding Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal BBQ or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

• Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

• Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

• Possession and/or use of fireworks, tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, explosive targets, or any other incendiary device.

• Operating a motor vehicle or combustion engine equipment without a spark arrestor (43 CFR 8343.1(c)).

Pursuant to 43 CFR 9212.2, each of the following persons is exempt from this order:

• Persons with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.

• Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Title 43 CFR 9212.4 provides that any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order, is punishable by imprisonment of not more than 12 months or a fine in accordance with the applicable provisions of 18 USC 3571, or both.

For more information or clarification on the restrictions, please contact the BLM Caliente Field Office at 775- 726-8100.

