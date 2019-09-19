On Sept. 14, the Lincoln County High School cross-country team attended the Moapa Valley Invitational at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The 5K was the team’s third this season, and while only three of their runners were able to compete, the team did well.

Davin Avery wrapped up his run with a total time of 22:11. That put his split time at 07:08. Following closely behind him was Jacob Galley with a time of 22:14, putting his split time at just a hair below Avery’s at 07:09. Last but not least was sophomore Gareth Frehner, with a time of 28 minutes even, leaving him with a split time of almost exactly nine minutes.

While the team was lean for this event, it seems their training and perseverance is paying off, with Jacob Galley improving his total time by nearly seven seconds when compared to his time in the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational. These promising numbers were expected by Coach Lacie Pearson, who said earlier in the year, “I’m satisfied with how the team did overall … however, we have more work to do.”