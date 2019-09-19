Dave Maxwell

McKenzie Poulsen returns a serve in Pahranagat’s 3-2 win over Virgin Valley this week. The girls played at Wells on Thursday and will host two-time defending 2A state champions The Meadows Sept. 24.





Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) girls volleyball (7-5) continued their dominance over 3A Virgin Valley with a match Monday this week against Virgin Valley.

The Bulldogs won the first and fourth sets, 25-16, 25-12, with the Panthers taking the second and third sets 25-23, 25-18, then winning the fifth and deciding set 15-8.

It was the fifth straight win for the Lady Panthers over the Bulldogs, and the 11th in the past 12 meetings since 2008. Virgin Valley’s only win was a 3-1 match in 2015.

On Sept. 11, the Panthers faced another Sunrise League team, second-place Moapa Valley, and lost 3-0. Scores were 18-25, 10-25, 15-25.

Though Moapa’s Lady Pirates have won the last four matches, this is the first time PVHS has been shut out from winning even a set since 2012.

This week, the team played a non-league match at Wells on Thursday to avoid the heavy traffic and crowds that may be associated with the upcoming music festival and UFO conference at the Alien Research Center in Hiko.

The PVHS girls play host to The Meadows, the two-time defending 2A state champions, Sept. 24, then are off until their first league match with Indian Springs in Alamo Oct. 4.