Dave Maxwell

Pahranagat Valley quarterback Preston Higbee gets the play from his dad, PVHS offensive coach Brian Higbee, in a recent game. The Panthers played at Wells on Thursday this week.





Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) poured it on last Friday in the first-ever meeting between the Panthers and the Huskies in the beautiful high mountain setting of Mammoth Lake.

PVHS put up 42 points in the first quarter, starting with a touchdown run of 65 yards run up the middle by Reece Thornton on the second play from scrimmage, then adding four more touchdowns by John Hansen and passing touchdowns from Preston Higbee to Paul Lewis.

The 42 points in a single quarter is two short of the school record of 44, set in the third quarter of a state semifinal with Coleville in 2008.

The 86 points is the third-highest single-game score in school history. The record is 128 in that same game with Coleville, and they scored 98 in a win over Beaver Dam in 2014.

Pahranagat ran all over the Huskies in the first half. Coach Brett Hansen said California doesn’t have the running clock rule until the fourth quarter and by then the Panthers were leading 86-22.

“We played our younger kids some in the second quarter,” he said, “then most of the second half and they scored two touchdowns.”

Pahrangat’s senior backfield dominated the game, piling up 652 yards in total offense.

Higbee was 9-for-9 passing for five touchdowns, including three scores to Lewis, who had 100 receiving yards.

Reece Thornton rushed for 100 yards on seven carries and one touchdown. John Hansen carried eight times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

But PVHS spread the wealth around using eight different ball carries for 381 yards and six different receivers for 251 yards.

The team’s strong interior defensive line also dominated the action, often limiting the Huskies’ efforts to run inside to only short gains while Mammoth didn’t seem to adjust well to trying something different.

On one series, when Mammoth Lake threatened to score, the Panthers held them on four downs from inside the five-yard line.

Jaren Leavitt recorded 14 solo tackles on defense with Jamison Miller and Cody Hatch getting seven apiece.

With the events taking place at Rachel and the Alien Research Center Sept. 20-22, the team (3-0) played their game at Wells (0-2) on Thursday, to hopefully avoid heavy traffic in the valley on the way home.

On Sept. 27, the boys will play at The Meadows. It’s the first meeting between the football teams since at least 1995 when the Mustangs were a 1A team, and now are one of three 2A schools in southern Nevada playing eight-man ball this year as independents.

The Panthers’ next home game will be Indian Springs Oct. 4.

