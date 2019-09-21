Mary Cordle

Students sold tickets to a barbecue put on by the Caliente Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds went toward a Washington, D.C. trip.

The back-to-school barbecue was held at the Caliente Elementary School the evening of Sept. 7. The Caliente Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) donated and cooked enough chicken and potatoes for 200 dinners. Jaelyn Rowe and Riggs Rowe also volunteered at the fundraiser to help pay for Caliente sixth grade students’ trip to Washington, D.C. Students sold tickets and volunteered to serve the meals and help clean up.

The CVFD has been doing the dinner for close to 10 years. Some of the firemen whose families have benefited from this fundraiser in the past now have children who are similarly benefiting from the tradition.

By the end of the evening the students had served 150 dinners.