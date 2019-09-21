File photo

The Girl Scout camp facility in Alamo will hold a yard sale, open to the public, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The former Cowboy’s Dream is now a future camp facility for the Girl Scouts of southern Nevada.

And they are holding a yard sale at the end of the month.

Linda Bridges, chief communications officer with the Girl Scouts, said the event will be held Sept. 28 from 8:30 to noon.

Everyone is welcome to attend and take a tour of the property. In addition, Girl Scout teams will be on hand to sign up interested girls and adult volunteers for the new Girl Scout year.

Items in the yard sale, while supplies last, include decorative vases, accent pillows, floral décor, small home accent pieces and more.